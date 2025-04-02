Plans to divide a former gym on Crawley Leisure Park into four units approved

By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 16:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Plans to divide a former gym on Crawley Leisure Park into four units have been approved by the borough council.

The application from Aviva Investors for the former Nuffield site, in London Road, was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday (April 1).

The building will be extended and altered to house three units on the ground floor and one on the first floor. A report to the committee said they would be used by two restaurants, a gym, and a children’s indoor play centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The plans were deferred in February so that officers could speak to the applicant about parking and sustainable travel matters. The changes they came up with went down well with the committee.

Image: Aviva InvestorsImage: Aviva Investors
Image: Aviva Investors

There had been disagreements about whether all the parking available at the Leisure Park was used, with the applicant saying it wasn’t and councillors and the public saying it was.

As it turned out, they were both right. The outside car park is regularly full but people tend to shy away from using the top two floors of the multi-storey.

Officers said this was for a number of reasons – poor lighting, antisocial behaviour, and the position of the ramp, which is hidden away, meaning drivers don’t know if it’s open without driving behind the car park to look.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So, as part of the application, the ramp will be moved inside the multi-storey, motion sensitive lighting, better CCTV and a new lift will be installed, and digital signage will be set up at the entrances to the Leisure Park, showing how many spaces are available.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition will also be put in place, and there will be a five-hour limit on how long you can park.

As for sustainable travel, an expanded travel plan will take in all the businesses on the park, encouraging staff to consider walking, cycling or taking public transport to and from work.

The application includes improved paving running from the Ifield Avenue entrance, past the application site to Hollywood Bowl and then across Cineworld to the restaurants.

To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2023/0242/FUL.

Related topics:London RoadHollywood BowlCineworld

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice