Plans to divide a former gym on Crawley Leisure Park into four units approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to divide a former gym on Crawley Leisure Park into four units have been approved by the borough council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application from Aviva Investors for the former Nuffield site, in London Road, was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday (April 1).

The building will be extended and altered to house three units on the ground floor and one on the first floor. A report to the committee said they would be used by two restaurants, a gym, and a children’s indoor play centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans were deferred in February so that officers could speak to the applicant about parking and sustainable travel matters. The changes they came up with went down well with the committee.

Image: Aviva Investors

There had been disagreements about whether all the parking available at the Leisure Park was used, with the applicant saying it wasn’t and councillors and the public saying it was.

As it turned out, they were both right. The outside car park is regularly full but people tend to shy away from using the top two floors of the multi-storey.

Officers said this was for a number of reasons – poor lighting, antisocial behaviour, and the position of the ramp, which is hidden away, meaning drivers don’t know if it’s open without driving behind the car park to look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, as part of the application, the ramp will be moved inside the multi-storey, motion sensitive lighting, better CCTV and a new lift will be installed, and digital signage will be set up at the entrances to the Leisure Park, showing how many spaces are available.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition will also be put in place, and there will be a five-hour limit on how long you can park.

As for sustainable travel, an expanded travel plan will take in all the businesses on the park, encouraging staff to consider walking, cycling or taking public transport to and from work.

The application includes improved paving running from the Ifield Avenue entrance, past the application site to Hollywood Bowl and then across Cineworld to the restaurants.

To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2023/0242/FUL.