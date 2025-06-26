Plans to extend dog lead order in Tilgate Park recommended for approval

Plans to extend an order requiring people to keep their dogs on the lead in parts of Tilgate Park have been recommended for approval.

During a meeting of Crawley Borough Council’s cabinet on Wednesday (June 25) it was recommended that the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) be extended for another three years. The final decision on whether to do so will be made by the full council in July.

The PSPO covers Tilgate Lake, the Peace Garden, lawn area, children’s play area and the golf course.

There were calls from Ian Irvine (Lab, Broadfield) and Conservative leader Duncan Crow for the golf course to be removed from the PSPO.

Tilgate Park. Image: GoogleMaps

Of the 910 warnings delivered to dog walkers by enforcement staff over the last three years, none were at the golf course.

Councillors were told that the staff did not patrol there so there was no data showing whether or not people were obeying the rules and keeping their dogs on a lead.

Mr Crow said people liked to walk their dogs along the public rights of way leading from Maidenbower and Furnace Green into the golf course and he had seen dogs off of their leads in the area covered by the PSPO.

While Mr Irvine said he saw no need for restrictions at the golf course, leader Michael Jones said he was not convinced.

Are of Tilgate Park where dogs have to be kept on a lead. Image: Crawley Borough Council

He raised concerns about the danger to dogs and owners from golf balls, as well the danger of dogs chasing deer and other wildlife which wander onto the course.

Members voted by four votes to two to keep the recommendation as it was.

A public consultation about extending the PSPO ended on June 19, receiving 345 responses. Of those, 59% supported the extension, the top reasons being the protection of wildlife, especially around the lake, and creating a safer environment for park users, especially children and families.

Of the 40% who opposed the renewal, one of the top reasons was the inclusion of the golf course in the PSPO. Another was the feeling that responsible dog owners were being penalised.