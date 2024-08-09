Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to make improvements at two fields in Pease Pottage are to be considered by Mid Sussex District Council’s planning committee.

More than four years after it started, the master-plan for Hemsleys Meadows and Finches Field could soon be put into action.

An application for improvements such as new paths, tree planting, play spaces and better drainage will be considered during a meeting on Thursday (August 15).

As the council is the applicant, approval of the scheme cannot be left to officers and the plans have to be considered by the planning committee.

Plans for Hemsleys Meadows and Finches Field, Pease Pottage. Image: Mid Sussex District Council

The council received objections from 20 households, with concerns raised including the lack of parking in the area, the loss of a quiet place, noise, and the lack of toilet facilities in the picnic area.

Questions were also asked about why the proposals had changed so much since 2020.

The council’s website dedicated to the project said: “Since the 2020 plans, civil engineers have joined the design team to look in detail at the drainage plans and earth movements required.

“The current plans more accurately reflect what will be possible on the site to help deal with the water.

“Detailed surveys carried out to allow the development of the designs revealed more constraints on Finches Field than the design team had been aware of in 2020.

“For example, we were aware of the gas main, but not the full extent of the exclusion zone around it, which meant we had to remove the play area that was originally shown on Finches Field.

“Some paths have been taken out of the plans in response to comments about a feeling of over-urbanisation.”

To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/24/0114.