Plans to turn a Bognor Regis bank into flats refused due to flood risk

The former Barclays Bank. Photo: GoogleMaps

Plans to turn a former town centre bank into seven flats have been refused due to insufficient evidence on flood risk.

An application was made to Arun District Council to convert the empty Barclays Bank at 17 High Street, Bognor Regis, and build a first floor extension to create seven flats and a reduced commercial unit.

Planning offers said “The site is located within Future Flood Zone 3a, and is at risk of flooding within the lifetime of the development.”

They said the submitted flood risk assessment failed to identify and assess the impacts on the site or that the ‘occupiers can be kept safe from flooding during the lifetime of the development’.

It had not been demonstrated there were no alternative sites at lower risk appropriate for the development.

Bognor Regis Town Council objected on the grounds of over-development of the site, excessive parking demands, taking spaces away from tourists and visitors to the town centre, traffic flow and flood risk.

The decision report said: “The new residential accommodation will increase footfall in and around the town centre which will result in a boost to the sales of local shops and other commercial uses. A populated building in a central location adds an element of passive surveillance during times when an area is least inhabited, and this can help reduce anti-social behaviour in town centres.”

It said the works include the demolition of part of the site – a single storey flat roofed area – to create external private and shared amenity spaces; subdivision of the ground floor retail unit to create a smaller retail unit and five. flats; and a first floor extension to the rear of the property to create two flats.

“The extension will integrate closely with the existing property, and sympathetically increase the scale of the building without undue detriment to the visual appearance of the site or surroundings. It is a minor development which will remain in keeping, and reflect the design of the existing site. As such, this aspect of the development is acceptable.

"Being to the rear, other than a front access door from the High Street, all external works are appropriate, and will have no impact on the visual appearance or composition of the street scene.”

Although policy required seven parking spaces, officers said the property backed on to Belmont Street with on street parking and the Regis Centre car park and there was capacity for seven cars.

The report can be seen on the Arun planning portal, reference BR/72/25/PL.