Plans to turn a Selsey care home into an HMO refused

Plans to change a former care home into a house in multiple occupation for 28 people have been refused by Chichester District Council.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 4th Mar 2024, 17:03 GMT
The application for The Manor, in Selsey Road, was turned down by planning officers on the grounds that it would mean the loss of a community facility and employment site, with not enough evidence being provided to show it was no longer needed.

The Manor was a care home for 26 adults with learning difficulties.

It closed recently, with the owner citing the cost-of-living crisis, the age of the building, staffing, and the number of care homes in the area as reasons for why it was ‘unfeasible from both a practical and financial standpoint’ to stay open.

Entrance to Manor Care Home, Selsey. Image: GoogleMaps

The council received 12 objections to the plans, with the town council filing a ‘strong objection’ saying the HMO would be ‘inappropriate and out of character’.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 23/02669/FUL.

