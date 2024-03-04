Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application for The Manor, in Selsey Road, was turned down by planning officers on the grounds that it would mean the loss of a community facility and employment site, with not enough evidence being provided to show it was no longer needed.

The Manor was a care home for 26 adults with learning difficulties.

It closed recently, with the owner citing the cost-of-living crisis, the age of the building, staffing, and the number of care homes in the area as reasons for why it was ‘unfeasible from both a practical and financial standpoint’ to stay open.

Entrance to Manor Care Home, Selsey. Image: GoogleMaps

The council received 12 objections to the plans, with the town council filing a ‘strong objection’ saying the HMO would be ‘inappropriate and out of character’.