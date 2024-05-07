Plans to use £180,000 to protect and restore three waterways in the Chichester area to be discussed

River Lavant. Image: GoogleMaps

During a meeting of the cabinet next Tuesday (May 14), members will consider a report into funding for the Arun and Rother Rivers Trust’s (ARRT) Chalk Stream Resilience project.

The ARRT is one of a national network of river trusts that aim to protect and restore rivers and streams – in this case the rivers Ems and Lavant and the Hambrook stream.

Members of the cabinet will discuss whether or not to use £60,000 of general reserves each year for three years.

The money would be used to part-fund two chalk stream resilience officers – one focusing on the Ems andHambrook and a second on the Lavant.

The cabinet’s recommendation will then be passed on to the full council for final approval.

A report to the cabinet said: “The part-funding by the council of two project officers so that they can be full-time posts enables the Trust to carry out planning and engagement work and produce a plan for the Lavant and Hambrook.

“It will also allow for the continued monitoring of the Ems and the further implementation of the 10-year restoration plan and the identified outcomes for the project as a whole to be delivered.”

Plans for the river Ems restoration have already started, while those for the Lavant have not.

The principal aim of the ARRT’s work is to restore the natural function in river channels, to tackle invasive non-native species, and to carry out ‘re-meandering’ on rivers which have been artificially straightened.

The project also works with landowners and the community to carry out citizen science monitoring orwater quality, biodiversity and incident reporting.