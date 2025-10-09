Plaque to replace war mural in Crawley park after ‘PR disaster’

A plaque is to be installed in Tilgate Park in remembrance of a number of men who lived and worked there and died during the First World War.

The issue was discussed during a meeting of Crawley Borough Council’s cabinet on Wednesday (October 8).

It followed the submission of a petition, signed by 300 people, calling on the council to reinstate a war mural that it removed from the Walled Garden.

The mural was created in 2018 to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War. It was removed in February, with the council saying it was ‘realistically beyond proper restoration’ – and adding that permission to paint it had never actually been given.

The war mural in Tilgate Park being painted in 2018. Image: Crawley Borough Council

Chris Mullins, cabinet member for leisure & well-being, said the Walled Garden had not been the right place for a mural.

He added that the council was speaking with veterans about any aspects they considered were missing from the other memorials within the town, or any other aspect that should be memorialised in another way.

Mr Mullins said: “I would like to think that allowing us to go on and talk to them about where the placing of the plaque is and what future needs they’ve got, should be a satisfactory conclusion to this whole situation.”

The petition also called for a £10,000 donation to be paid to a local armed forces charity ‘as an apology’, with the money to be taken from the councillors’ allowance budget. This will not happen.

Conservative group leader Duncan Crow was quick to defend the council’s on-going support for veterans – not only has it delivered an Armed Forces Day event every year since 2013 and signed an Armed Forces Covenant, but it has awarded almost £2,000 to the Crawley and Horsham Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club.

On top of that, it is part of the Crawley Civil Military Partnership board along with the likes of the 4th Battalion the Princess of Wales Royal Regiment, the Crawley and District Royal British Legion; the Soldiers’, Sailors’, and Airman’s Families Association, and South-East Region Military Command.

Mr Crow said: “I think there was no intention to be in any way disrespectful to veterans – but unfortunately what came across was, quite frankly, a PR disaster.”

He added that the council needed to learn from the experience and be more upfront about its decisions.