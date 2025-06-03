'Please don't invade' - Warning issued to those planning to take part in kite sports, boating or angling in Adur and Worthing
Adur and Worthing Councils issued a warning social media.
This read: “With the summer season not far away, we want to remind people involved in kite sports, boating or angling to avoid operating within the seasonal swim areas along our coastline.
"These are in place to provide swimmers with a safe, designated area to enjoy their activity and will be active at Southwick Beach, Shoreham Beach and the stretches of sea opposite Lancing Beach Green and Widewater Lagoon.
"The zones are clearly denoted by yellow buoys with 'swim area' stencilled on them. Please don't invade swimmers' safe space.”
The councils said people should ‘report any breaches or near misses’ to the Coastal Office team on 01903 238977.
