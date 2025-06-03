'Please don't invade' - Warning issued to those planning to take part in kite sports, boating or angling in Adur and Worthing

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 17:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Those planning to take part in kite sports, boating or angling in Adur and Worthing this summer have given an important warning.

Adur and Worthing Councils issued a warning social media.

This read: “With the summer season not far away, we want to remind people involved in kite sports, boating or angling to avoid operating within the seasonal swim areas along our coastline.

"These are in place to provide swimmers with a safe, designated area to enjoy their activity and will be active at Southwick Beach, Shoreham Beach and the stretches of sea opposite Lancing Beach Green and Widewater Lagoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Those planning to take part in kite sports, boating or angling this summer have given an important warning. Photo: Adur and Worthing CouncilsThose planning to take part in kite sports, boating or angling this summer have given an important warning. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils
Those planning to take part in kite sports, boating or angling this summer have given an important warning. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

"The zones are clearly denoted by yellow buoys with 'swim area' stencilled on them. Please don't invade swimmers' safe space.”

The councils said people should ‘report any breaches or near misses’ to the Coastal Office team on 01903 238977.

Related topics:Shoreham Beach

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice