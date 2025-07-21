Political opinion with Cllr Duncan Crow: Why I’m backing Paul Marshall for the Conservative nomination for Sussex Mayor

In May next year, there will be an election for a new role of a directly elected Mayor for the whole of Sussex. This will be a wide-ranging role and the Mayor will head up what will become known as a Mayoral Combined County Authority for Sussex, that will also be made up of the leaders of the upper tier local authorities within Sussex. In advance of local government reorganisation, these are currently West Sussex County Council, East Sussex Count Council, and Brighton and Hove City Council.

This will be a major role with wide-ranging power covering economic development, transport, infrastructure, strategic planning, and public health. They will also appoint a Deputy Mayor who will take over the political responsibility for police from the Police and Crime Commissioner, and for fire and rescue from both West Sussex County Council and the East Sussex Fire Authority.

I’ve seen no information about what any of the other parties are doing, but my own Conservative Party are well into the process of selecting our own candidate and will soon be having a full democratic vote of all our party members in Sussex from a shortlist of four applicants. If you are a member of another political party, then you should demand an all-member vote to decide your candidate. I have a suspicion that at least one party may seek to impose their candidate on their membership without a vote of their Sussex members.

I’ve been a councillor at both Crawley Borough Council and West Sussex County Council for over 20 years. I’ve successfully undertaken senior roles at both local authorities and have extensive experience of local government that few can match in Sussex. This gives me a good insight as to experiences, skills and qualities needed, that will be most useful for a new Sussex Mayor to deliver the most benefits for the whole of Sussex.

I’m pleased to see that we Conservatives have a strong choice to pick from. We have two former Sussex MPs, our Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, and our Leader of West Sussex County Council. Any of these experiences will be useful for the new role of Sussex Mayor to have, but I strongly believe that the experience of leading West Sussex County Council, the largest local authority in Sussex, will be by far the most beneficial experience that any new Mayor could have and bring to the role. Paul Marshall has a real depth of knowledge and understanding of the whole range of local government services and challenges, and I believe that will be essential for whoever is elected as Sussex Mayor.

I view Paul Marshall as the Conservative applicant who has the best experience to do a great job as Sussex Mayor, but I also believe he has the best track record of delivery. I have personally observed how under his leadership, West Sussex County Council has made significant improvements in services and delivered major projects, such as the new Horsham Fire Training Centre and Fire Station. As Council Leader, Paul has also overseen the major improvements in recent years to our Fire Service in West Sussex that the national inspection regime has officially reported. With fire and rescue transferring to the new Mayor, clearly Paul Marshall is the one applicant with a strong track record and greatest knowledge of fire and rescue.

I’ve worked closely with Paul Marshall for many years so have been able to see first-hand the qualities he could bring to the role of Sussex Mayor. It’s not just about slogans and captions, it’s about strong personal qualities and having the skills to be able to get the best out of the people around you. A Sussex Mayor will need to a team player while also having the expertise to bring public and private investment into Sussex. We have four good shortlisted Conservative applicants, but I believe that Paul Marshall is the one whose experience and skills give the Conservative Party members of Sussex the best opportunity to select an exceptional Conservative candidate for the office of Sussex Mayor.

I will add that I wasn’t originally planning to make public my thoughts on this selection, and that no one has asked me to make an endorsement, but I’ve decided to as I’ve noticed some seeking of and publicising of endorsements during this internal party selection process.

We Conservatives have a strong track record of having successful elected mayors that deliver for their communities, such as Andy Street previously in the West Midlands and currently Ben Houchen in Tees Valley. I am keen to see that happen here in Sussex, so I’m looking forward to supporting and campaigning for whoever becomes our Conservative candidate.