Proposals for a major housing development in Hellingly have been approved by Wealden planners.

On Thursday (October 2), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North had been approved an outline application seeking permission to build up to 360 homes on land to the east of Park Farm in New Road.

The scheme had seen objections raised by several local residents and Hailsham Town Council, due to concerns about its size and scale as well as its impact on the highway network.

Concerns about the impact on highways formed a key part of committee’s discussion, although it was not pursued as a reason for refusal as no objection had been raised by East Sussex County Council.

As an outline scheme, applicant Catesby Strategic Land had been only seeking permission for the principle of development, with all matters other than access to be determined at a later date.

Officers said it was highly likely that an alternative developer would be the one to take forward the reserved matters portion of the application.

However, officers also clarified that planning permission would be tied to a legal agreement which would fix in place several elements of the scheme.

These include the provision of affordable housing, two on-site sports pitches, a children’s playground, community allotments and an extension to Hellingly Country Park. The legal agreement would also secure highways improvements and money for bus services.

The site is the second parcel of land associated with Park Farm to seek planning permission for housing development. The first, land to the west of Park Farm, was granted planning permission for up to 370 homes in April 2021.

Both sites were previously identified as housing development sites within the now withdrawn submission Wealden Local Plan.

The scheme had been due for discussion at the committee’s last meeting on September 7, but the application was deferred without discussion as the meeting began.