£1.2million ‘interest windfall’ should help Mid Sussex District Council to balance its books

An ‘interest windfall’ of more than £1.2million should help Mid Sussex District Council to balance its books by the end of 2023/24.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Figures shared during a meeting of the cabinet on Monday (November 13) showed a forecast overspend at the end of September of £654,000.

But Anne-Marie Cooke, cabinet member for finance, said: “As last year, we’re confident that it will be mitigated by successful treasury management.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report to the cabinet said: “Treasury management continues to show a steady improvement as the year progressesdue to the improved interest rates available and effective investment decision-making.

Robert Eggleston, Mid Sussex District Council

“After planned income use in the base budget for 2023/24 there is £1,202,000 windfall in interest earned to the end of September.

“It is anticipated that we will continue to see improved returns as we reach the end of investments that were placed when rates were low.

“It is proposed that this windfall is used to fund the inflationary pressures that are impacting on the forecast out-turn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those areas facing pressures was leisure services, mainly due to the fact that post-pandemic income generation has recovered slower than anticipated.

This means the council only received a £200,000 management fee, compared to the £1.4m pre-Covid.

Legal services has a projected overspend of around £200,000 due in part to the amount being spent on agency and locum staff.

The report said: “The service is looking to manage this overspend down by the ongoing successful recruitment of permanent staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And corporate resources is looking at an overspend of around £133,000 due to the cost of insurance increasing higher than inflation.