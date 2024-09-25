£600,000 contract approved for bus lane work in Crawley business estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A contract worth more than £600,000 has been approved for bus lane extension work on Crawley’s Manor Royal Industrial Estate.

The £618,356 contract with Landbuild Ltd was given the nod by Matt Davey, West Sussex County Council’s assistant director for highways, transport & planning on Wednesday (September 25).

The work will plug a 350metre gap in the dedicated bus lane from the A23 London Road to the Crawley Business Quarter / Doosan Power Systems junction on the northern side of Manor Royal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road will be widened, taking up some of the grass verge to create the bus lane.

The scheme forms part of the council’s Bus Services Improvement Plan, which received £17.4m from the government in April 2022.

It must be completed by the end of September 2025.