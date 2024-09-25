£600,000 contract approved for bus lane work in Crawley business estate
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A contract worth more than £600,000 has been approved for bus lane extension work on Crawley’s Manor Royal Industrial Estate.
The £618,356 contract with Landbuild Ltd was given the nod by Matt Davey, West Sussex County Council’s assistant director for highways, transport & planning on Wednesday (September 25).
The work will plug a 350metre gap in the dedicated bus lane from the A23 London Road to the Crawley Business Quarter / Doosan Power Systems junction on the northern side of Manor Royal.
The road will be widened, taking up some of the grass verge to create the bus lane.
The scheme forms part of the council’s Bus Services Improvement Plan, which received £17.4m from the government in April 2022.
It must be completed by the end of September 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.