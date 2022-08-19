Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme has improved links between Crawley town and key, nearby development sites - including the Town Hall, County Buildings, Crawley College and Telford Place - by investing in public realm, walking and cycling improvements.

The street scene has also been improved by “decluttering” the highway to enhance the town centre’s visual appearance and using high-quality paving and landscape planting.

Duncan Crow, West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said: “The results look superb and we would encourage people to try the new cycle lanes for themselves. This scheme has produced significant carriageway and highway infrastructure upgrades in the heart of Crawley and I would like to congratulate the project team and thank all our partners.

Key stakeholders gather to celebrate the Eastern Gateway project’s completion – pictured in College Road and showing some of the new and improved pavement. From left, Colin Bexley, Project Manager with principal contractor VolkerFitzpatrick, Duncan Crow, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, Marie Ovenden, the County Council’s Growth Programme Delivery Manager, Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development at Crawley Borough Council, and Ayad Hassan from consultants WSP

“Eastern Gateway is a key project within the Crawley Growth Programme and will complement the Queensway and Station Gateway projects, as well as the wider investment in walking and cycling.”

The Crawley Growth Programme is being delivered by a major partnership of public and private organisations, including the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership, West Sussex County Council, Crawley Borough Council, Metrobus, Gatwick Airport Limited and Manor Royal Business Improvement District (BID) Company.

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development at Crawley Borough Council, said: “The Eastern Gateway scheme, part of the Crawley Growth Programme, has dramatically improved the town centre. The regeneration has enhanced our public spaces and created better paths, cycle routes and roads, improving connectivity for residents and visitors in this part of the town centre.”

Colin Bexley, Project Manager with principal contractor VolkerFitzpatrick, said: “VolkerFitzpatrick are pleased to have worked on the Crawley Eastern Gateway Scheme. It has been a pleasure working with all partners of the Crawley Growth Programme who have supported the project from start to finish.

“It has been a challenging yet enjoyable project. Now the project is complete, the residents of Crawley and the surrounding areas can enjoy the use of the new cycle lanes, along with the new hard and soft landscaping areas. VolkerFitzpatrick thank West Sussex County Council for the chance to work on this project and look forward to working with the County Council in the near future.”

Anthony Middleton, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “The Crawley Growth Programme is creating exciting new opportunities in and around the town centre. This helps to attract new businesses and improves access to Crawley in a sustainable way. We are delighted that the Eastern Gateway project is now complete, which will unlock residential and commercial development in the town.”

Eastern Gateway factfile:

- The scheme included the eastern half of The Boulevard, Exchange Road, the southern end of Northgate Avenue, College Road (including the roundabout), Southgate Avenue, up to and including the junction with Station Way.