Rare feat as Mayor of Crawley is elected for a second year

Sharmila Sivarajah has been elected Mayor of Crawley for the second year – a feat only achieved by two other town mayors.

Her election was held at Crawley Borough Council’s AGM on Friday evening (May 23) and saw Marion Ayling elected as deputy mayor.

Sharmila was the town’s first Tamil mayor. Speaking about her first year in office, she said: “Serving as the mayor of Crawley has been an honour and an unforgettable experience. This past year has been filled with milestones that celebrated our town’s heritage, unity and progress.”

She included the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings among her highlights, calling the gathering in Tilgate Park a ‘solemn and yet inspiring tribute to the courage and sacrifices that shaped history’. Also on her list were VE Day, St George’s Day and Armed Forces Day.

Sharmila Sivarajah. Image: Jon Rigby/Crawley Borough Council

Sharmila announced that a total of £2,600 had been raised for her chosen charity, the Russell Martin Foundation, which uses the power of football to help change people’s lives.

Her charity for the coming year will be Open House Crawley, which she said had been ‘a lifeline for our community for 30 years’.

Sharmila added: “I’m deeply grateful for the friendships formed, the lessons learned and the unwavering support of our town.

“Crawley thrives because of its people. I urge us all to continue fostering unity, embracing progress and building on the legacy we’ve created together.”

Offering his congratulations, Conservative leader Duncan Crow said Sharmila had been a ‘very good and able and suitable mayor’. He also nominated Maureen Mwagale for the role of deputy mayor for the fourth time, pointing out that the town had never had an African mayor, indeed never had a black mayor.

As well as the change in deputy mayor, two changes to the cabinet were announced.

Nick Hilton will become the cabinet member for the environment, sustainability & climate change, while Bob Noyce will become cabinet member for resources.

The full list of Cabinet members are:

Community Engagement and Culture : Sue Mullins

: Sue Mullins Environment, Sustainability & Climate Change : Nick Hilton

: Nick Hilton Housing : Ian Irvine

: Ian Irvine Leisure & Wellbeing : Chris Mullins

: Chris Mullins Planning & Economic Development : Atif Nawaz, who will also serve as deputy leader of the council

: Atif Nawaz, who will also serve as deputy leader of the council Public Protection : Yasmin Khan

: Yasmin Khan Resources: Bob Noyce