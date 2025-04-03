Refurbishment work on Horsham’s Capitol theatre to start this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Refurbishment work on Horsham’s Capitol theatre will start this month with the removal of asbestos from the auditorium roof and crawl spaces.

Work to give the theatre a much-needed shot in the arm will be carried out in 2025/26 and 2026/27, with a budget totalling £10.178m.

During a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (April 2), it was agreed that the budget for preliminary works between April and September would be £1.526m.

In February 2024, the council approved a £10.7m budget for major refurbishment work at the theatre – but the project was shelved in the October, due to escalating costs. Since then, officers have been exploring options and coming up with a new scheme.

As the 2025 pantomime has already been scheduled, as well as a programme of events for the autumn, it was decided that some of the prep work could be carried out in the coming months, with the rest of the refurbishment being done in 2026.

As well as removing the asbestos, time will be taken to repair the fabric on some of the worst seats in time for the autumn season. The auditorium will re-open in May.

Essential roof repairs will be carried out to ensure the building is watertight in time for the main refurbishment in 2026. On top of that, essential equipment which has reached the end of its life will be replaced.

David Skipp, cabinet member for leisure, culture & green spaces, said: “This is an old building, and an old building does need help at times to look a little bit better and – in medical terms – feel a little bit better.”

Dr Skipp said it was hoped that the cinema would be able to stay open in 2025, but that would depend on the asbestos removal.

Phase 2 of the project will run from January to October 2026 and will include the complete refurbishment of the auditorium and both cinemas, including the replacement of all seating.

The bar, box office and first-floor foyer will be refurbished, and the revolving front door will be replaced. New toilets will be installed, including a Changing Places Facility, for people with mobility issues.

The render and appearance of the building will be improved, along with better signage and small-scale enhancements to the ‘amphitheatre’ area.

The plan had been to install five Air Sourced Heat Pumps on the roof, but that is not going to happen.

Speaking about the findings of a Mechanical, Electrical & Public Health report, Dr Skipp said: “The roof probably will not support the weight of the heat pumps that we were considering. They are large, we required five of them, and it is felt that the roof will not support that weight at all.”

As well as that obviously vital issue, he reported that there was ‘no way’ the council would receive planning permission for the pumps.

Dr Skipp said officers would be looking at other options over the next few months.