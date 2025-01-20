Renovation works at Grade I listed Eastbourne building approved conditionally

The renovation works, approved to take place at Compton Place in Compton Park, will include the alteration of windows at the building through the installation of new lead soakers, new cover flashings and introduction of a ventilation gap. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council Planning portal

Plans for renovations of a Grade I listed building in Eastbourne have been conditionally approved.

The Compton Place, in Compton Park, work will include the alteration of windows with the installation of new lead soakers, cover flashings and introduction of a ventilation gap.

The proposal came after a previous application for emergency roof repairs to the buildings and is an attempt to avoid a repetition of that situation and to safeguard the area going forward.

The works will also include the installation of a Heritage Award Plaque on the building.

In its conservation consultation review, Conservation Officer Chris Connelley said the level of harm done to the building would be ‘negligible’ and that the application would be ‘no challenge to the overall significance of the heritage asset.’

Mr Connelley said: “The application is modest in scope, aiming to provide additional protection through the introduction of wider trims, ventilation panels and new lead soakers to all dormer windows.

"All works will be undertaken using appropriate materials within the existing ‘footprints’ of the windows, with no major impact on the visual presentation of the building and no challenge to the overall significance of the heritage asset. Levels of harm are negligible and, consequently, no objection is required.”

Compton Place in Compton Park is currently owned by the Duke of Devonshire but was built in 1726 for Sir Spencer Compton, Earl of Wilmington, on the site of a Jacobean house which was remodelled by the architect Colen Campbell.

The house was then extensively altered and stuccoed circa 1800 for Lord George Cavendish.