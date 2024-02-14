Residents in Henfield and Southwater North go to the polls at the end of the month - here's all you need to know

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Henfield seat became vacant following the death of Independent councillor Malcolm Eastwood who passed away in December.

And the Southwater North seat became vacant after Liberal Democrat councillor Mike Wood had to resign due to a change in his professional circumstances.

The candidates for the two seats are:

Henfield

Fiona Georgina May Ayres (Labour)

Nico Alexander Kearns (Liberal Democrats)

Tim Lloyd (Conservative)

Gill Perry (Green)

The polling station will be at The Henfield Hall, in Coopers Way.

Southwater North

Minty Barlow (Labour)

Gary Brian Hayes (Liberal Democrats)

Jennifer Helen Nuin Smith (Green)

Claire Vickers (Conservative)

Polling stations will be at the Bluecoat Sports Health and Fitness Club, in Christs Hospital, and The Ghyll, in Pevensey Road.

Check your polling card for the correct site.