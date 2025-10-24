Review by Arun District Council could see parish council boundaries change

Parish council boundaries could be changing according to a review approved by Arun District Council.

Members of the council’s policy and resources committee approved the draft schedule for a community governance review (CGR) of Arun’s town and parish councils, at its meeting on Thursday, October 24.

If approved by full council on November 12, the review could see borders of existing towns and parishes changed or extended to cover new areas, create, merge or abolish councils, and review the number of councillors and wards within the councils.

A report to the committee said Arun DC wanted to conduct the review ahead of upcoming Local Government Reorganisation, as it would likely see the district council abolished in 2028.

The report said town and parish councils could submit their own CGR request as part of the review to adjust their structure or boundaries, with it stating Arun had seen ‘a number of expressions of interest in this activity’.

Part of the review is to fix a boundary issue between Aldwick and Pagham Parish Councils, in anticipation of a 250 home development on land north of Sefter Green, which would see nine homes split off from the larger development by current boundaries.

The review is also set to look at unparished areas for potential new councils, with six areas presented being Burpham, Poling, Houghton, Madehurst, South Stoke, and Warningcamp parish meetings.

There are currently 22 parish and two town councils listed on Arun DC’s website.

The draft schedule says the council is scheduled to give any final decision and subsequent reorganisation order for towns and parishes by January 1, 2027.