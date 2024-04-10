The application for the High Wood Hill Sports Ground, in Wickhurst Lane, was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday (April 9).

The improvements include an addition to the south stand, providing another 50 seats for spectators.

An 11m by 4m canopy for 50 standing spectators will be attached to the south of the clubhouse and a stand for 50 standing spectators will be placed at the east of the pitch.

A second turnstile will be added along with a new toilet block.

James Brookes (Lib Dem, Broadbridge Heath) said the changes were needed in order to adhere to FA rules after the team was promoted from the Southern Combination League as Premier Division champions in 2022/23.

He said: “As a result of being promoted to a higher tier of the football league system, the FA rewarded them by requiring them to make a series of mandatory changes, without which they would be automatically relegated.

“The club are run essentially by a small group of people who volunteer their time well above those hours for which they are remunerated.

“This is a huge burden that has been placed on them to which they have risen with all the effort and endeavour that they can and I think this is a wonderful opportunity for us to support this kind of local success.”

It was felt that the application would have been ‘a straightforward one for officers to deal with’ but it had to be considered by the planning committee as the land is owned by the council.

The improvements – which were given unanimous approval – will not increase the capacity of the ground, just make it more pleasant for spectators watching in less than clement weather.