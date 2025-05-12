Photos taken on Monday, May 12 showed a number of household items were dumped at Mill Hill over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Adur District Council said: “We’re extremely disappointed that Mill Hill, one of Shoreham’s most picturesque beauty spots, has been affected by someone’s rubbish.

“Our waste and cleansing teams are aware of the incident and will remove the sizeable mess as soon as possible so it doesn’t impact the natural environment and surrounding wildlife.”

Waste and cleansing teams ‘diverted from their usual schedules’ on Tuesday (May 13) to clear the rubbish.

The council added: “As owners of the land, we quickly cleared the sizeable mess, which weighed almost half a ton, so it didn’t impact the wonderful natural environment and surrounding wildlife for too long.

“Although the mess has been cleared, we still want to take action against whoever is responsible. Fly-tipping is illegal and can lead to a fine of up to £50,000 and imprisonment.

“Do you recognise any of the items? Due to the nature of the household waste, we’re hoping someone has some information that could lead to those responsible being caught.”

If you think you have information relating to the incident, contact [email protected]

3 . Shoreham fly-tip cleared Waste and cleansing teams ‘diverted from their usual schedules’ on Tuesday (May 13) to clear the rubbish. Photo: Adur District Council