A popular Eastbourne park could be set to benefit from road safety works, following calls from campaigners.

On Monday (November 20), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, considered a petition calling for the installation of a safe crossing to Hartfield Square — a park and gardens in The Avenue.

The petition led to an assessment by officers, who concluded the area could benefit from road safety works. While details are still some way off, officers said a final scheme could potentially be included in the council’s next capital programme, which is set for consideration in March.

The potential for works was welcomed by county councillor Pat Rodohan, who represents the area as part of his division. He said: “I’m delighted I don’t have to put on my angry face, because this has gone through step one … it is very dangerous and has to be dealt with.

Hartfield Square, Eastbourne. Picture: Google

“As I’ve got all the right people around the table, I want to extend my [concerns] on The Avenue. It is about to become part of a revitalised A259 … and you have a huge number of people crossing The Avenue to get to the beach and get to town.