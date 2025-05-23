Sandpit work plans at Goring Gap not going ahead and land marketed for sale

Sandpit works at Goring Gap are now not going ahead – and the land has been marketed for sale.

Goring Gap Ltd last week started digging out a sandpit as part of a wider plan for a large recreation area - despite having a planning application rejected.

But a post from James & James Estate Agents confirmed they had been contacted by Chris Dixon, of Goring Gap Ltd, to sell his land – and he would make no further attempts to build on it.

A statement posted on James & James Estate Agents’ Facebook page at 3.36pm yesterday afternoon (May 22) said: “Mr Dixon has contacted us to sell his land in Goring gap.

“There will be no further attempts to gain any form of planning by him.

“The land will be sold as is and would be ideal for grazing, wild gardens etc

“Mr Dixon has said ‘‘As much as we would have loved to have finished what we started, to deliver a great social outside seasonal space for the good of the community and help the towns tourism industry, we have to respect the wishes of many residents out way the hopes of a few.’

“The land will be coming to the market soon with a closing date for offers to be submitted.”

A further update posted at 1.33pm today (May 23) said: “Great news! We have approached Mr Dixon who has agreed to give us six months grace to form a trust with local community groups & charities to acquire the land as a community group & to ‘Re Wild’ the site.

“We are already in touch with some organisations who are ‘onboard’

“Our mission is to keep the green space as a beautiful nature reserve & to protect it for future generations.

“If you are involved in any such community organisations & want to get involved please contact us by email only as we have been inundated with interest.

“This land is now sold subject to contract to or local people for the benefit of local people.”

A Worthing Borough Council spokesperson said: “We're aware from the owner of the land that he has withdrawn from the planning process and that he will be returning the land to its previous state.”

On March 18, the council formally rejected proposals (AWDM/0099/24) for the construction of a large sandpit for children – with a large gazebo for shade over – for the land south east of Amberley Drive, Marine Drive.

The proposal requested the installation of a boundary fence and the placement of three further gazebos around the main sandpit, selling cold and hot drinks, snacks, with ‘additional other concessions on the site to offer food services’.

Goring Gap Ltd also proposed to install security CCTV to ‘enable children to view wildlife online’.

It planned to set aside an area for parking; insert sunken posts inside the land; place a flowerpot boat on the edge of the land; install a fenced boules sand pit and a flag pole – ‘no more than 4.6m with a flag of either country or town colours’.

Despite the application’s refusal – which was appealed – a previous public statement by the developer, on April 23, said that Worthing Borough Council had issued a premises licence.

The council’s decision notice in March stated that ‘sufficient information’ had not been provided to ‘satisfy the Local Planning Authority’ that the use and operations described in the application ‘would be or are lawful’.