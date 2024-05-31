Sayers Common. Image: GoogleMaps

Plans to change grazing land in Sayers Common into a polo pitch have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

The application for just under six hectares of land at Naldretts Farm, in Pookbourne Lane, was given the nod by the planning committee on Thursday (May 30).

But it was by no means unanimous, getting through by six votes to four.

The council received 144 objections to the plans, with concerns raised including the impact on wildlife and the character of the area, road safety and increased traffic, the lack of benefit to the community, and whether allowing the change could lead to more development in the future.

A report to the committee said an estimated 93,000m3 of soil would need to be imported to level out the field – raising it by an average 1.5 metres, three metres in some places.

This would need around 9,500 deliveries over a 38-week period – 19,000 HGV movements or one every 3.13 minutes during working hours.

This was one of the issues which prompted Dick Sweatman (Con, East Grinstead Herontye) to call for the application to be refused.

Mr Sweatman said the field would wind up higher than the hedge, giving the site an ‘engineered’ look.

He also questioned whether there was any guarantee that the site would be used as a polo pitch once permission was given.

He added: “The harm outweighs the benefits as there’s no benefit to the wider community.”

His call to refuse the application, on the grounds that it brought no clear public benefit to the wider community, was voted down by six votes to two with two abstentions.

The pitch will be a private facility, with an estimated four events per year, each lasting up to four days and being held over weekends.

The application includes the formation of a new lagoon, landscaping, and access for vehicles via Northend Lane.