Seaford Town Council is saddened to hear of the passing of former Mayoress Ann Reed

It is with great regret that the Town Council learnt of the passing of former Mayoress Ann Reed.

Ann served as Mayoress for two terms 2020 – 2021 and 2021 - 2022, supporting her husband, the former Mayor of Seaford Rodney Reed. These two terms came with huge challenges due to the outbreak of Covid-19, followed by a series of national lockdowns.

Thankfully, with the easing of restrictions in 2021, Ann was able to support the Mayor at in-person engagements and attended over 50 events and functions, most memorably playing the piano at the Mayor’s Carol Service.

: Former Mayor of Seaford (2020 – 2022), Rodney Reed and Former Mayoress Ann Reed.

Ann gave many voluntary hours to the Seaford community and to the Town Council, this includes supporting the Mayor of Seaford in delivering the ‘Mayor’s Charity Initiative’ supporting 36 local charities.

The Town Council is very sorry for the loss of Ann Reed and on behalf of the Seaford Community, recognises her invaluable voluntary contributions and sends condolences to Ann’s family.