Seaford Town Council is saddened to hear of the passing of former Mayoress Vera Brown

The Town Council sends its deepest condolences to former Mayoress, Vera Brown’s family and remembers her contributions to the town.

It is with great regret that the Town Council learnt of the passing of former Mayoress Vera Brown following a short illness.

Vera served as Mayoress in 2014 - 2015, supporting her husband, the 2014 - 2015 Mayor of Seaford Mark Brown, in attending over 70 engagements and raising £5,000.00 of funds for his chosen charities, Waves Seaford Ltd and Seahaven Storehouse, both of which were very close to their hearts.

Vera was always hugely supportive to the Seaford community and to the Town Council, recently attending the Annual Town Forum which paid tribute to the Town Council’s 25th anniversary.

Former Mayoress, Vera Brown (left), and 2014 - 2015 Mayor of Seaford, former councillor Mark Brown (right).

Cllr Linda Wallraven, who served as a councillor whilst Vera was Mayoress has said “I was sorry to learn of Vera's passing; she was a lovely lady and was very supportive to her husband Mark during his time as Mayor of Seaford”.