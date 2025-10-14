Seaford Town Council supports local groups through its 2025-2026 grant scheme

The Town Council has granted £20,528 as part of its annual grants scheme to benefit the town and its residents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seaford Town Council is pleased to announce that following the 2025-2026 grants process which took place earlier in the year, thirteen local organisations have been awarded financial grants totalling just over £20,500. All grants will directly benefit the residents of Seaford and the town itself.

The Town Council would like to thank these organisations for their continued hard work and contribution to the town and is delighted to be able to assist and support these organisations where possible.

The following grants were awarded:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community Matters

Action Against Abuse was awarded £448 to pay for 16 victims to be protected by life saving Non-Molestation Orders along with contributing to volunteer travel expenses to get to court.

Bishopstone Table Tennis Club was awarded £400 towards improving the club's equipment, mainly table tennis tables (International Table Tennis Federation approved) and start up (coaching) equipment for young people. In addition, payment for 2 volunteers to achieve the relevant formal coaching certification.

Culture Connect Project CIC was awarded £540 towards arts & crafts materials.

Family Support Work was awarded £900 towards the costs of home visit support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gardening in Action CIC was awarded £1,500 towards supporting the volunteers working on the Seaford Station planters & other community spaces by providing funding for volunteer PPE, gardening tools and signage for the new Peverells Community Orchard.

Rhapsody Artist Development was awarded £2,880 towards funding to cover the cost of venue hire at St James' Trust for a full year to allow the continuation to deliver weekly singing sessions to young people and maintain consistent session times and durations across all age groups.

Seaford Bonfire Society was awarded £3,000 to pay for medical emergency professionals & help towards the cost of event security.

Seaford Community Events Committee - Seaford Motorfest was awarded £1,450 as a contribution towards the event’s public liability, field hire, toilets and first aid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seaford Community Garden was awarded £500 for replacing and maintaining the structure of the garden, including replacement fence posts, rails and new cloches. In addition, several new water butts along with new perennial plants.

Seahaven Poets was awarded £910 to put on LitFest in April 2026.

St James Trust (Seaford) was awarded £3,000 to fund the weekly minibus hire for their Tuesday lunch club which is essential to its success as many of their clients no longer drive and are unable to use public transport.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice (Eastbourne) was awarded £2,000 to allow most people to remain at home when they are diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teddy Treats Childrens Charity was awarded £3,000 for the top talent programme sponsorship via local after school clubs/support families at Christmas via the local food bank.

The Mayor of Seaford, Cllr Maggie Wearmouth said, “The Seaford Town Council Grants Scheme is a way of recognising and supporting the wide range of community activity in Seaford. Congratulations to all applicants whether or not successful. Your hard work and commitment to others help to make Seaford a special place to live”

The organisations which were successful in receiving grants from the Town Council this year, will be invited to attend and showcase their organisation at the Annual Town Forum on 30 April 2026.

The next grants scheme will commence in April 2026, when application forms will be available to download from the Town Council’s website here.

If you would like further information then please email [email protected]