Second attempt at replacing a Chichester chippy with three houses
The application for Harry’s Fish and Chips, in Victoria Road, seeks permission to demolish the shop and a garage and replace them with two semi-detached two-bedroom houses and a detached two-bedroom house.
A similar application was given the thumbs-down by planning officers in January as they felt the development would cause ‘significant harm’ to the Chichester and Langstone Harbours Special Protection Area.
They also raised concerns about the impact on road safety in the area.
Those concerns were echoed in the two objections to the plans which were received by the council.
Objectors also worried about the impact on parking and nearby houses given the layout of the new homes would build-up the site on the corner of Victoria Road and Leatherbottle Lane.
Applicant David Bennett Architects denied this was an issue as the plans would remove service traffic and customer parking created by the fish & chip shop.
They also said they would pay a contribution to Bird Aware, which works to protect coastal birds; and had commissioned help to look into what was required to off-set any increase in nitrates caused by the development.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01839/FUL.
