The decision was made during a district council meeting on Tuesday (March 19) and could raise an estimated £580,000 extra for the authority’s coffers in 2025/26.

Some 3,181 homes – about five per cent of the district’s total housing – are classed as second homes.

This is the ninth highest in England.

Around 300 of them are expected to be exempt from the 100 per cent premium charge.

These include homes which have stood empty because the owner has moved into hospital or care.

The council was able to introduce a 100 per cent premium on second homes thanks to the Levelling-Up and Regeneration Act 2023.

Donna Johnson (Green & Local Alliance, Sidlesham & Selsey North) said: “I think the [Act] is at least trying to address the negative impact of second homes on the availability to meet local housing needs. And in that regard I very much welcome it.

“On the Manhood [Peninsula] there is no doubt that second home ownership has had a detrimental impact on the long-term sustainability and viability of the community.

“House prices have gone up, in part due to the sheer volume of second homes and it is beginning to impact landlords who are looking at purchasing properties suitable for rental.

“This is a very serious problem for the younger people in our communities.