Second phase of £3.5m programme of improvements at Crawley’s Manor Royal industrial estate now complete

The second phase of a £3.5m programme of improvements at Crawley’s Manor Royal industrial estate has now been completed.

The second phase of the scheme, started in February 2023 and completed in September 2023, delivered substantial improvements to Manor Royal Road, including to the public realm on Manor Royal/Gatwick Road Roundabout, a brand-new eastbound bus lane along Manor Royal Road and carriageway resurfacing along Manor Royal Road.

The improvement scheme is a partnership between West Sussex County Council, Crawley Borough Council and Manor Royal BID and is part of the Crawley Growth Programme.

The Crawley Growth programme is a £60m investment package of improvements across Crawley to support business investment, employment growth and the delivery of housing. As part of this, over £3.5m has been invested in Manor Royal to improve key junctions, cycling, and walking facilities, traffic signals, a new eastbound bus lane on Manor Royal Road, improved bus waiting areas and options to improve parking.

From the back (closest to the bus) from left to right – Cllr Michael Jones (Leader of Crawley Borough Council), Cllr Paul Marshall (Leader of West Sussex County Council) and Nick Hill (Metrobus). Second row from left to right – Steve Sawyer (Executive Director Manor Royal BID), Cllr Atif Nawaz (Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, Crawley Borough Council), Nick Burrell (Strategic Manager – Growth, OPE & Partnerships, West Sussex County Council), Gill Foster (Technical Director, WSP), Cllr Bob Lanzer (West Sussex County Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing), Dipo Lafinhan (Growth Programme Delivery Manager, West Sussex County Council) and Dave Jackson (Contracts Manager, Landbuild).

The first phase of Manor Royal highways improvements was completed in July 2022 and successfully delivered improvements to the operation of the junction and signals at County Oak Way and Martyrs Avenue, new crossings on London Road, Crompton Way and Manor Royal were installed and associated public realm and walking and cycling routes upgraded.

Councillor Paul Marshall, Leader of West Sussex County Council said: “I’m proud of this successful partnership and the regeneration we have brought and will continue to bring to Crawley which will bring extensive benefits to residents, visitors and businesses.

“The addition of the new bus lane will help to make the bus service more reliable and speed up the journeys as buses will be able to bypass queues that can occur at peak periods. We hope that this will encourage more people out of their cars and to travel by sustainable transport.

“The Crawley Growth Programme works are also in line with our Council Plan aim of supporting a sustainable and prosperous economy through providing a safer, more efficient and overall resilient transport network.”

The programme of improvements has been informed by a transport study that was commissioned by the Manor Royal BID with the support of West Sussex County Council, Crawley Borough Council, Gatwick Airport Limited and Metrobus. The scheme was delivered by Landbuild and was successfully managed by WSP, West Sussex County Council’s highways design and consultancy partners.

Steve Sawyer, executive director of the Manor Royal BID said: “The success of the Crawley Growth Programme is testimony to the strong partnership the BID has with both councils. This has delivered millions of pounds of new investment and much improved infrastructure for the Business District. We look forward to more to come.”

Councillor Nawaz Atif, Deputy Leader of Crawley Borough Council & Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development said: “Successful completion of this second phase gives me great confidence that the third phase will help bring the economic benefits and transport improvements that we seek for Crawley.”

A further demonstration of the ambitions of the Crawley Growth Programme is the planned delivery of the third phase of the Manor Royal highways works. This will involve the extension of the new eastbound bus lane from Gatwick Road to London Road. Continuing the strong partnership between the members of the Crawley Growth Board and more importantly delivering concrete and tremendous benefits to the residents and businesses of Crawley.