The former garage compound between Sylvan Road and Avon Close in Sompting has been redeveloped to create four two-bedroom houses and two one-bedroom bungalows.

Adur District Council said each of the properties will go to residents on the council’s housing waiting list.

"The work is part of the council’s plans to replace its old garage compounds and under-used sites with extra homes that families in the district need in Sompting, Lancing, Shoreham, Southwick and Fishersgate,” a council spokesperson said.

"Each of the new homes has its own garden and dedicated parking space with an electric charging point. There are also a further 17 spaces for other residents in the area to use.”

The council said the homes were built by Sussex building firm Cheesmur and are equipped with air source heat pumps ‘to make them more sustainable’, by providing the residents with renewable energy.

The council ‘discussed the proposals with members of the community’ before work began. Additional parking spaces have been created and alleyways have been retained for access, at the request of those living nearby.

The new homes were visited by Carson Albury, Adur’s cabinet member for Adur Homes and customer services, before the keys were handed over to the new tenants.

Councillor Albury said: “These new homes are absolutely fabulous. We’ve been able to help six more families to get not just a home but a home they’ll love.

“We’re continuing to help Adur residents on our waiting list to get the homes they need.”

This is the third part of the council’s small sites programme to be completed in 2024, following the construction of new council homes in Leconfield Road, Lancing, and St Giles Close, Shoreham.

More council homes are currently being built in Fishersgate, Shoreham and Southwick while new sites have also been identified in Lancing.

