A housing provider is looking for an artist to create a sculpture or art installation for a West Sussex development.

Hyde Housing is offering to fund the project for the Kingston Wharf development at Shoreham Harbour so it ‘can be enjoyed by residents, office workers and the community’.

"A new riverside path through the redeveloped Western Harbour Arm in Shoreham will feature public art or sculptures – with a £30,000 commission up for grabs,” a spokesperson for Adur District Council said.

"The regeneration of the site to the west of the Grade II listed Kingston Lighthouse includes the creation of a new riverside walk for the public between the lighthouse and Riverside Business Centre.

An artist's impression of riverside walk, Kingston Wharf, Shoreham-by-Sea. Photo: Adur District Council

"The funding of the commission is one of the Section 106 commitments to benefit the community that Adur District Council secured from the developer when the scheme was given planning permission.”

The brief specifies that the artwork ‘should have a local feel’, highlighting its connections ‘either to the site or to the wider area’ around Shoreham and Southwick.

The installation can be of any form, and could be a single or multi-piece composition, the council said.

A spokesperson added: “Hyde is constructing 255 shared ownership and affordable rent flats at Kingston Wharf. The completed development will also include offices, self-storage facilities and a public café overlooking the water.

"The development will also feature new flood defences, podium gardens and play areas, new landscaping, public seating and cycle parking. There is also land and funding for a new segregated cycleway on the Brighton Road, connecting the development to the wider area through sustainable transport.”

The deadline for commission applications is March 31. The winning artist will be announced in the summer following an interview process.

The council said the artwork will be installed on-site once the build is completed, which is ‘currently expected to be summer 2026’.

Steve Neocleous, Adur’s cabinet member for regeneration and strategic planning, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to create a public art installation for everyone in Shoreham to enjoy. The local element of the brief will ensure that the piece gives a nod to our beautiful corner of West Sussex.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what the winning artist produces, and to having a new local landmark at this exciting waterside development.”

Steven Morrice, Hyde’s group development and sales director, said public art can ‘really enhance the character’ of an area and ‘add to the sense of community’.

He added: “It’s going to be really interesting to see the proposals which should enhance our scheme at Kingston Wharf.”