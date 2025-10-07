'Show respect and care' says district council leader on anniversary of attack on Israel

The leader of Chichester District Council has called on people to ‘show respect and care’ for each other on the second anniversary of the attacks on Israel.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (October 7), Adrian Moss also referred to the attack outside a Manchester synagogue on October 2.

Mr Moss said: “On behalf of all of us, can we ask for all people to show respect and care for everyone. Life is precious. Let’s all be kind and thoughtful in these time.”

The October 7 attacks during the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah saw about 1,200 people killed and 251 taken hostage.

Two years later, military action is still ongoing, with Hamas reporting that more than 67,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza.