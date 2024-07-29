Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors have agreed that the site of a former Haywards Heath theatre should be redeveloped.

The future of the Clair Hall site has been under scrutiny since Mid Sussex District Council decided to close the venue in 2020.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Monday (July 29), members agreed that a mixed-use development should be built on the site, with the land value from the housing funding a new cultural facility.

The venue is more than 50 years old and has seen better days.

The Clair Hall site, in Haywards Heath. Image: GoogleMaps

A statement from deputy leader Chris Hobbs said: “We want to give ourselves the opportunity to create something that will last for the next 50 years at least.

“Sadly the current building can’t do that.”

Mr Hobbs added that repair costs to the building – before any changes – would have cost nearly £3m.

He said: “We’d be letting the residents of Mid Sussex down if all we offered them was second, third or fourth best.”

The mixed-use option was originally approved by the cabinet last September – but things were paused to allow community groups to come up with alternative suggestions.

Six proposals were received, from Aldi, the Girl Guides, Haywards Heath Scouts, the Save Clair Hall group, U3A, and Mike Stewart (individual).

They were examined by an independent panel – but only the Save Clair Hall proposal met the criteria for eligibility.

A report to the meeting said there may be scope to develop that proposal – but it would take money.

It added: “In general, whilst the Save Clair Hall group had provided a community led proposal and had prepared and submitted a body of supporting materials evidencing their commitment and attention to the criteria set by the council, the technical panel did not think that there was a realistic means by which their proposal in its current form could be realised.”

Leader Robert Eggleston said he would have been ‘delighted’ if one of the community proposals had been viable and sustainable.

He added: “Rejection is never easy, but the panel’s conclusions were unequivocal and we have to accept what they have said, hard as I know that is for some people.”