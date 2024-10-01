Voting ballot box. Photo: AdobeVoting ballot box. Photo: Adobe
Six candidates throw hats into the ring to become newest Crawley councillor

By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 1st Oct 2024, 10:30 BST
Six candidates have thrown their hats into the ring to become the newest Crawley councillor.

A by-election was called for the Northgate & West Green ward after the town’s new MP resigned from the borough council.

Peter Lamb – a former leader of the council – was elected to Parliament in May and stepped down from his position as councillor on September 6.

A by-election will be held on October 24.

The candidates are:

  • Khayla Abu Mosa (Labour)
  • Linda Bamieh (Workers Party of Britain)
  • Robin Burnham (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)
  • Tim Charters (Reform UK)
  • Nick Park (Green Party)
  • Jonathan Purdy (Conservative)
