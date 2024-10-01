Six candidates throw hats into the ring to become newest Crawley councillor

A by-election was called for the Northgate & West Green ward after the town’s new MP resigned from the borough council.
Peter Lamb – a former leader of the council – was elected to Parliament in May and stepped down from his position as councillor on September 6.
A by-election will be held on October 24.
The candidates are:
- Khayla Abu Mosa (Labour)
- Linda Bamieh (Workers Party of Britain)
- Robin Burnham (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)
- Tim Charters (Reform UK)
- Nick Park (Green Party)
- Jonathan Purdy (Conservative)
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.