‘Thousands’ of residents in Adur and Worthing will be moved on to a cheaper tariff payment scheme for water bills.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adur & Worthing Councils said this is thanks to a partnership with Southern Water to help ‘the most vulnerable people’ save money on their water bills.

The council said around £760,000 is set to be cut from those customers’ bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As part of a data sharing agreement, the councils’ Proactive team has provided Southern Water with the details of more than 4,500 residents on low incomes or in receipt of benefits who may be eligible for a discount on their bills,” a councils spokesperson explained.

‘Thousands’ of residents in Adur and Worthing will be moved on to a cheaper tariff payment scheme for water bills. Photo: Darren Cool (www.dcoolimages.com)

"In December, Southern Water will begin contacting the residents identified to let them know that they will be moved to its cheaper Essentials tariff payment scheme and will have their bills reduced by an average of £177 per year.

"The tariff is designed to help customers who are struggling to pay by providing a discount of at least 45 per cent for households with a low income or who are claiming Pension Credit.”

The councils’ Proactive team has identified people who ‘may not be coping financially’ and will ‘offer appropriate help quickly and efficiently’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is done by using ‘pioneering database technology’, developed by social policy software and analytics company Policy In Practice and ‘internal referrals from staff’.

The spokesperson added: “This year the team has helped residents to receive support with utility bills and food costs, as well as helping people claim benefits they are entitled to, and to clear rent arrears.

"The team will continue to pass on the details of any residents that may be eligible for the Essentials tariff to Southern Water. The partnership will be subject to strict rules around personal data and security and the information shared is strictly for the purpose of benefiting eligible residents.

"Adur & Worthing Councils are the first local authorities to partner with Southern Water in this way, but the water company plans to expand the scheme to work with more councils across their region next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern Water will also be attending a free cost of living event organised by the Proactive team, which takes place at Eastbrook Manor Community Centre in Fishersgate on Thursday, December 12 – from 2pm to 5pm.

Lee Cowen, Adur’s cabinet member for housing and citizen services, said: “By sharing information directly with Southern Water, our team has helped thousands of our residents to get instant money off their water bills without them having to lift a finger. Our Proactive staff will continue to work hard to identify anyone else that becomes eligible.”

Ödül Bozkurt, Worthing’s cabinet member for housing and citizen services, said the council knows that ‘many of our residents are continuing to be impacted’ by the cost of living and rising utility bills.

She added: “There is a lot of support available for anyone that is struggling to pay the bills, including information on our website, direct support from our Proactive team or in-person advice at our next cost of living event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicky Chitty, Southern Water’s affordability and vulnerability lead, hopes this will be the ‘first of many similar council partnerships’ as ‘we seek to support those in need within our communities’.

She added: “We are delighted to be working together with colleagues at Adur & Worthing Councils so that no households miss out on the support they may be entitled to. By joining our Essentials tariff, these customers will automatically receive a minimum discount of 45 per cent off their bills."

To find out more about the partnership between Adur & Worthing Councils and Southern Water visit: https://www.southernwater.co.uk/latest-news/new-partnership-with-local-councils/.

Or for wider information if you are struggling to pay your water bill, visit Southern Water’s dedicated webpage.