A popular swimming pool in Eastbourne will reopen in April amid council negotiations – but a local mum believes this ‘is not enough’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was previously announced that the Sovereign Centre’s fun pool would welcome swimmers seasonally from ‘spring to October’, following months of uncertainty over the leisure centre’s future.

A minimum lease of three years is set to be agreed with social enterprise GLL – an agreement which would also aim to keep the gala pool and training pool open all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in a heartfelt speech in front of an Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) scrutiny meeting on Monday (February 10), local mum Sarah Turner said seasonal opening of the fun pool is ‘not enough’.

'Save The Sovereign Centre' protest on February 1. Photo: staff

Ms Turner – who has been spearheading the ‘Save the Sovereign Centre’ campaign – shared stories from families impacted by the fun pool’s closure, and asked EBC leader Stephen Holt when he would ‘put Eastbourne’s 20,000 children first’.

She said: “Your research shows significant impact on children, older people and those with disabilities.

“[People] were considering buying wetsuits for babies because your proposals were so inadequate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It took immense pressure, literally thousands of residents speaking out before you took to alternatives.

"You repeatedly fund art festivals, cultural events and creative projects, but consistently fail to prioritise children’s facilities. Given the attempt to close the fun pool, Fort Fun, the state of local playgrounds and the closure of the splash pad.

“When will you demonstrate commitment to young people as you do the arts?”

Cllr Holt said he was ‘determined to do whatever I can to find the best solution’ for the Sovereign Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "We have had to make very challenging decisions based on the financial circumstances, not just of this authority, but of authorities across the UK.

"Eastbourne is not alone in making challenging decisions such as these, with 276 local swimming pools closing since 2015.

“We are continuing, as a council, to discuss ways of opening the fun pool all year round, but we understand the financial complexities of running a fun pool.”

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Turner said: “It is good news that the fun pool will be reopening, but I think there are an awful lot of people who agree it shouldn't have been closed in the first place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I plan to continue pushing on this until year-round opening of the fun pool is secure for those who rely on it.”

Cllr Holt said a ‘further report on negotiations’ with GLL will be issued to cabinet.

He added: “Until I can say signed, sealed, delivered, I don’t think it’s right for me to prejudice anything that’s going on."