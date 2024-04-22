Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planning approval was granted on Wednesday 17 April for a new EV Food Waste depot at the site of the old household waste and recycling site in Newhaven. The site will house 15 electric fleet vehicles and two sealed containers for daily collection of food waste.

The application, submitted by the council itself, comes as local authorities prepare for food waste collections to become a statutory requirement by March 2026.

Concerns have been raised regarding the smell of the depot, the attraction of vermin and potential noise and traffic. Residents have come together to protest the decision, in a campaign titled “Stop the Slops”.

Protests at council approval of food waste depot in East Sussex town. Image: Jo Pettitt

According to a letter sent by residents to LDC: “The site is in a residential area, with the nearest house just 50 metres away, and adjacent to a children’s play area. It is a highly unsuitable location for a food waste facility.

“Nearby residents, bar a very small number of houses north of the site, had not been adequately notified of the proposal. Around 100 objections were submitted in the days before the meeting, when locals became aware of the plan."

Newhaven councillor Lesley Boniface said: "I'm disappointed that this proposal wasn't better consulted with local residents especially those in the Valley and Lewes Road area. I'm also disappointed that Cllrs on the LDC Planning Committee were not given the opportunity to vote for a deferral whilst assurances around smell, noise and traffic were investigated further.

"The comment from one of the committee members that the prevailing wind would take any smell out to the river shows a lack of knowledge of the area. With a popular and much loved nature park and play area at Riverside Park smell carried on a prevailing wind will make enjoying the park uncomfortable for many. I hope that LDC will take into account local feeling and review the decision."

According to Lewes District Council: "The containers will be exchanged for new clean containers every day, with full containers transferred to the existing food and garden waste facility at Whitesmith, for processing into compost. No processing or long-term storage will be held on site. The exchanges of the skips will take place during the daytime whilst the vans would be out on their rounds across the district.

“The site will also benefit from sound-reduction measures through the installation of gabion walls, whilst other provisions will now be considered as part of the planning conditions. The containers are vermin-proof and sealed when not in use. As with all waste and recycling centres, we are implementing rigorous containment controls. The site has been left empty for some time, and Environment First colleagues have already been working to make improvements, including ground clearance and vermin control.