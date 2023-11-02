Storm Cairán cancels Arun District Council meeting
Council officers said it was cancelled for the health and safety of the committee members, as well as that of any members of the public who might have attended, after wind warnings were upgraded from yellow to amber.
The meeting, on Wednesday, November 1, was to discuss design briefs for the Brewers Fayre site in Bognor Regis, present options to the committee for a redevelopment of Regis car park and an update on the Bognor Regis Arcade flats.
The district’s five-year tourism strategy and marketing campaign as ‘Sussex by the Sea’, and a recomendation to let three accessible huts to local charities and groups as part of the Littlehampton Beach Hut project, were also to be considered.
Another special economy committee meeting is to be held on Monday, November 20, with the agenda for the meeting yet to be set.