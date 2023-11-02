Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Council officers said it was cancelled for the health and safety of the committee members, as well as that of any members of the public who might have attended, after wind warnings were upgraded from yellow to amber.

The meeting, on Wednesday, November 1, was to discuss design briefs for the Brewers Fayre site in Bognor Regis, present options to the committee for a redevelopment of Regis car park and an update on the Bognor Regis Arcade flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The district’s five-year tourism strategy and marketing campaign as ‘Sussex by the Sea’, and a recomendation to let three accessible huts to local charities and groups as part of the Littlehampton Beach Hut project, were also to be considered.