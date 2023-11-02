BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Storm Cairán cancels Arun District Council meeting

Storm Ciarán led Arun District Council to cancel a special economy committee meeting.
By Thomas Hanway, local democracy reporter
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:51 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 12:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Council officers said it was cancelled for the health and safety of the committee members, as well as that of any members of the public who might have attended, after wind warnings were upgraded from yellow to amber.

The meeting, on Wednesday, November 1, was to discuss design briefs for the Brewers Fayre site in Bognor Regis, present options to the committee for a redevelopment of Regis car park and an update on the Bognor Regis Arcade flats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The district’s five-year tourism strategy and marketing campaign as ‘Sussex by the Sea’, and a recomendation to let three accessible huts to local charities and groups as part of the Littlehampton Beach Hut project, were also to be considered.

Another special economy committee meeting is to be held on Monday, November 20, with the agenda for the meeting yet to be set.

Related topics:Arun District Council