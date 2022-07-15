Strategy approved to reduce homelessness in Eastbourne

Eastbourne town centre (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The five-year plan aims to reduce homelessness by taking preventative actions, intervening effectively when it occurs and by using sustainable solutions for rehousing and support.

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, Eastbourne Borough Council’s (EBC) cabinet member for direct assistance services, said: “This strategy provides an excellent framework for our continued work to combat homelessness.

“It contains a series of strong initiatives such as the creation of a dedicated ‘prevention hub’ to coordinate the work of council teams, local voluntary and agency partners, and a review of temporary accommodation provision to enhance the supply of a good quality, value for money, portfolio.”

Eastbourne Borough Councillor Alan Shuttleworth. Picture from Edward Reeves Photography

EBC said a review undertaken earlier this year shows demand continues to be high and is likely to remain so, with around 1,400 households raising enquiries with the council’s housing needs team in each of the past two years.

An EBC spokesperson added: “According to the review, work carried out by the team helped secure homes for over 60 per cent of the 111 households threatened with homelessness.

“Meanwhile, further actions by the housing needs team helped secure homes for 36 per cent of the 335 households already homeless when they approached the council.”

As a result of the team’s activities, only 42 per cent of those already homeless when they approached the council required temporary accommodation, according to the council.

Councillor Shuttleworth said: “Reducing homelessness and ending rough sleeping is a priority for us, and we are taking decisive steps towards achieving this goal.

“We want to get people off the street and support them in breaking the cycles of dependency that keep them there, and the Rough Sleeping Initiative is helping by identifying and connecting rough sleepers with local services.

“Another factor that has been integral in preventing homelessness and giving support to vulnerable households across the borough is our strong partnership work with other agencies.”

The council said the annual rough sleeper count for Eastbourne, which takes place each autumn, recorded 10 cases in 2021, a reduction from 14 in 2020, and 16 in 2019.