'Surplus' Chichester land could gain commercial planning consent

Part of Chichester’s Brick Kiln Estate has been declared surplus to operational requirements by West Sussex County Council.

The council owns 46 hectares of the land, south of Bognor Road and east of Vinnetrow Road. Just over 19 hectares was allocated for employment floorspace in the Chichester Local Plan 2021-2039, which was adopted in August.

The decision to declare the land surplus was taken by Jeremy Hunt, cabinet member for finance & property, on Friday (October 24).

He also gave permission for the council to enter into an agreement with Wates Developments to submit a planning application to gain commercial planning consent for the site. Should that permission be given, the council will sell the land on the open market, either in lots or as a whole.