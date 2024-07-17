Sussex MPs make borough councillor role decisions following General Election

Crawley MP Peter Lamb (Labour)

Crawley’s new MP looks likely to step down from his role as a borough councillor in September.

Peter Lamb, who was elected earlier this month, is also Labour councillor for Northgate & West Green.

He said that, under the Labour Party Rule Book, he must resign his council seat within one month of his election, on a date agreed with the Commons Chief Whip and the General Secretary.

He added: "Given that the summer council recess starts [soon] and we've just been through two back-to-back elections, I would anticipate resigning when council returns in September in order to allow the by-election while the evenings are still light."

Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller

Over in Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett, who is the area's Liberal Democrat MP, said she was not going to rush things.

Ms Bennett is deputy leader of the district council and cabinet member for communities & communications.

She added: "I am not going to rush into any decisions about my role as a councillor, and I will give it my full consideration once the parliamentary induction is completed."

And fellow Liberal Democrat John Milne, who is deputy leader of Horsham District Council, plans to discuss his next move with leader Martin Boffey and the CEO Jane Eaton following his election to Parliament.

Mr Milne is also cabinet member for planning & infrastructure at the district council.

As for Chichester's new Liberal Democrat MP, Jess Brown-Fuller, she will be standing down from her district council role as cabinet member for culture & events over the summer.

She will stay on as a councillor for Midhurst 'for the time being' but will be looking to stand down 'at a convenient point'.