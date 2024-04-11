The latest 'town hall rich list' was collated by the Taxpayers' Alliance (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)

Collated by The TaxPayers’ Allowance, the figures showed that 73 employees of councils across East and West Sussex – not including Brighton & Hove – took home more than £100,000 in salary, pension and other expenses. Of those, 18 pocketed more in total remuneration than the Prime Minister’s £164,951 salary entitlement.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “The new financial year has seen council tax soar across the country, and taxpayers will notice that top brass pay has simultaneously surged.

“Local authorities provide crucial services and residents will want to make sure they are getting bang for their buck with their ever-increasing bills.“Residents can use these figures to ask whether precious funds are really going towards front-line services, or whether town hall bosses can get better value for money.”

The Local Government Association pointed out that senior pay is decided by councillors. A spokesman said: “Councils are large, complex organisations with sizeable budgets. It is important that the right people with the right skills and experience are retained to deliver this important work.”

Adur District Council and Worthing Borough Council share employee costs: chief executive officer Catherine Howe received £168,106, including £25,764 pension; director for digital and resources received £124,942 including £19,149 pension; director for the economy received £122,536 including £18,780 pension; director for communities received £118,332 including £18,129 pension; the head of housing, strategic housing received £179,423 including £13,461 pension and an £85,000 loss of office payment and the head of legal, monitoring officer received £175,195, including £6,128 pension – the duties of this position were carried out by an external locum until October, 2022, while a permanent employee was recruited.

Arun District Council: the chief executive officer at the time, James Hassett, received £154,000 including £27,000 pension; interim group head of housing received £211,000 in salary, fees and allowances; director of environment and communities received £124,000 including £22,000 pension and director of growth received £124,000 including £22,000 pension.

Chichester District Council: chief executive Diane Shepherd received £166,154 including £25,681 pension; service director for corporate services/s151 officer received £124,355 including £19,197 pension; service director for housing and communities services received £116,976 including £18,040 pension; service director for growth and place received £116,906 including £18,040 pension and service director for planning and the environment received £116,810 including £18,025 pension.

Crawley Borough Council: the chief executive officer at the time, Natalie Brahma-Pearl, received £157,844 including £24,137 pension and £1,239 expenses/benefits in kind and the deputy chief executive received £131,262 including £21,050 pension

East Sussex County Council: in 2022/23, Becky Shaw served as chief executive officer for both East and West Sussex County Councils. She received £144,471 from East Sussex, including £21,590 pension, £211 expenses/benefits in kind and £16,723 for additional duties and acting up. The West Sussex accounts also show payments of £163,681 were made to East Sussex for Ms Shaw’s services, including £40,911 of accrued expenditure. Additionally, Rupert Clubb, director of communities, economy and transport, received £189,839 including £27,899 pension and £6,340 expenses/benefits in kind; Mark Stainton, director of adult social care, received £181,758 including £27,181 pension and £138 expenses/benefits in kind; Philip Baker, assistant chief executive, received £181,673 including £27,188 pension and £10 expenses/benefits in kind; the director of children’s services received £175,973 including £26,333 pension; chief operating officer (from April 4, 2022) received £168,672 including £25,214 pension and £195 expenses/benefits in kind; director of public health received £143,226 including £21,266 pension and £1,131 expenses/benefits in kind and chief finance officer received £127,715 including £19,114 pension. Six payments totalling £645,000 and ranging from £102,500 to £117,500 were also made to employees, though no information was provided about the role involved. A spokesman for the council said they were ‘unable to share further details about these positions due to data protection regulations’.

Horsham District Council: Jane Eaton, chief executive officer, received £148,508 including £23,078 pension; director of place received £123,623 including £18,575 pension and director of resources (section 151 officer) received £110,687 including £15,938 pension.

Mid Sussex District Council: One of the highest remunerated employees in the country in 2022/23 was the head of corporate resources (and s151 officer) at Mid Sussex District Council. The post was made redundant as part of a management restructure and the post-holder left on May 27, 2022. Their salary for the couple of months before they left was £14,572. But with a £219,670 pension payment, £2,533 in expenses/benefits in kind and £124,953 compensation for loss of office, the amount paid came to £361,729. The head of regulatory services (and monitoring officer) left on October 31, 2022 after their post was also made redundant. Their salary up to that point was £48,554. Following a £63,490 pension payment and £109,894 compensation for loss of office, the total paid was £221,938. Additionally, Kathryn Hall, chief executive officer, received £181,844 including £32,055 pension and £3,206 expenses/benefits in kind; the deputy chief executive officer received £120,381 including £21,220 pension and £1,321 expenses/benefits in kind and the head of digital and customer services received £115,442 including £20,350 pension. Two roles were listed as not specified, with payments of £107,500 and £122,500 being made. When asked what the payments related to, a spokesman said: “The council is a major employer and like most public bodies, our employment practices are subject to a raft of legislation, regulation and guidance and we comply with all our obligations as an employer. In this context, just as recruiting and training our staff involves cost, when employment comes to an end, cost can be incurred.”

Rother District Council: chief executive officer received £151,490 including £22,904 pension and deputy chief executive officer, received £111,307 including £16,674 pension.

Wealden District Council: Trevor Scott, chief executive officer, received £168,578 including £25,347 pension and £180 expenses/benefits in kind; director of place received £114,979 including £17,093 pension, £180 expenses/benefits in kind and £200 bonuses; director of community received £106,667 including £15,879, £180 expenses/benefits in kind and £200 bonuses and director of governance and projects received £115,040 including £16,997 pension and £180 expenses/benefits in kind.

West Sussex County Council: as mentioned above, the then chief executive officer Becky Shaw was shared with East Sussex County Council. Penny Schofield, senior coroner, was the highest paid employee, taking home £193,846 including £34,011 pension and £682 expenses/benefits in kind. The statement of accounts reported that her remuneration included an additional responsibility allowance to reflect extra work carried out for the Brighton & Hove jurisdiction on an interim basis. The account said: “A total allowance of £30,000 was payable for the period and was recovered in full from Brighton & Hove City Council, who also made a further contribution of £52,418 towards the senior coroner’s pay and associated costs.” Additionally: Lucy Butler, director of children, young people & learning, received £187,736 including £33,027 pension and £159 expenses/benefits in kind; Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, chief fire officer, received £185,955 including £41,580 pension; the director of place services received £179,982 including £31,690 pension; from May 23, 2022, Alan Sinclair, director of adults & health, received £158,121 including £27,841 pension; Tony Kershaw, director of law & assurance, received £148,261 including £26,105 pension and the director of human resources & organisational development received £141,912 including £24,987. The role of assistant chief executive officer ended on December 31, 2022. It paid £107,872 including £18,740 pension. Eighteen roles ranging from £102,500 to £132,500 – a total of £2,060,000 – were listed as undisclosed.