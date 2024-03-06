Take a look at new council homes built in West Sussex
Adur District Council has built the new properties for local families ‘in need of somewhere to live’.
A council spokesperson said: “A former garage compound at the junction of Gardner Road and West Road in Fishersgate has been redeveloped to create two three-bedroom houses for Adur families on the council’s housing waiting list.
"The work is part of the council’s plans to replace its old garage compounds and under-used sites with extra homes that families in the district need in Sompting, Lancing, Shoreham, Southwick and Fishersgate.”
The council said the semi-detached homes have front and rear gardens, electric charging points and off-street parking bays.
They are also ‘well insulated’ and equipped with air source heat pumps to ‘make them more sustainable’, by providing the residents with renewable energy.
Carson Albury, Adur’s cabinet member for Adur Homes and customer services, said: “We’re determined to build new homes to help Adur residents on our waiting list to have somewhere to live.
“We’ve now completed new council homes in Sompting, Lancing, Shoreham and Fishersgate in 2024 alone, and there are lots more new homes to follow.
“By focusing on under-used sites like the one at Gardner Road, we can create much-needed sustainable new homes for our community while protecting and enhancing our environment.”
This is the fourth part of the council’s small sites programme to be completed, following the construction of new council homes in Leconfield Road, Lancing, St Giles Close, Shoreham, and Sylvan Road, Sompting.
More council homes are currently being built in Shoreham and Southwick while new sites have also been identified in Lancing.