Take a look at new council homes built in West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adur District Council has built the new properties for local families ‘in need of somewhere to live’.

A council spokesperson said: “A former garage compound at the junction of Gardner Road and West Road in Fishersgate has been redeveloped to create two three-bedroom houses for Adur families on the council’s housing waiting list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The work is part of the council’s plans to replace its old garage compounds and under-used sites with extra homes that families in the district need in Sompting, Lancing, Shoreham, Southwick and Fishersgate.”

A former garage compound at the junction of Gardner Road and West Road in Fishersgate has been redeveloped to create two three-bedroom houses for Adur families on the council’s housing waiting list. Photo: Adur District Council

The council said the semi-detached homes have front and rear gardens, electric charging points and off-street parking bays.

They are also ‘well insulated’ and equipped with air source heat pumps to ‘make them more sustainable’, by providing the residents with renewable energy.

Carson Albury, Adur’s cabinet member for Adur Homes and customer services, said: “We’re determined to build new homes to help Adur residents on our waiting list to have somewhere to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve now completed new council homes in Sompting, Lancing, Shoreham and Fishersgate in 2024 alone, and there are lots more new homes to follow.

“By focusing on under-used sites like the one at Gardner Road, we can create much-needed sustainable new homes for our community while protecting and enhancing our environment.”

This is the fourth part of the council’s small sites programme to be completed, following the construction of new council homes in Leconfield Road, Lancing, St Giles Close, Shoreham, and Sylvan Road, Sompting.