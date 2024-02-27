Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Draft Local Plan Regulation 18 document was agreed at a Full Council meeting and will be consulted on alongside its supporting Sustainability Appraisal.

The consultation dates are now confirmed, meaning the consultation period will run from 5pm, Friday 15 March to 5pm, Friday 10 May 2024.

Alongside the face-to-face exhibitions, Wealden District Council will launch a virtual exhibition accessed via the council’s website so that residents who cannot or do not want to visit the face-to-face exhibitions can still partake in the consultation. Interested parties wishing to be notified when the consultation commences can register using the consultation portal at consult.wealden.gov.uk/kse

The consultation dates for Wealden’s Draft Local Plan have been released. Image: Peter Cripps

Councillor Ian Tysh, Alliance for Wealden (Green Party), and lead councillor for Planning and Environment, said: “It is important that everyone has their say on the Local Plan as it affects everyone living in Wealden.

"There is an online consultation which can be accessed by residents at the comfort of their own home, as well as face-to-face consultations which are spread across various venues in the district. I would like to encourage residents, businesses, and communities to give their views as this will help shape the final version of the Local Plan.”

The locations of the face-to-face consultations are confirmed below:

Hailsham Civic Centre, Vicarage Lane, Hailsham, East Sussex BN27 2AX, Saturday 23rd March 2024, 10.00AM - 16.00PM.

Maresfield Village Hall, Bridge Road, Maresfield, East Sussex TN22 2HJ, Monday 25th March 2024, 14.00PM - 20.00PM.

Polegate Community Centre, 43 Windsor Way, Polegate, East Sussex BN26 6QF, Tuesday 26th March 2024, 14.00PM - 20.00PM.

Uckfield Civic Centre, Council Offices, Uckfield, East Sussex TN22 1AE, Saturday 13th April 2024, 10.00AM - 16.00PM.

Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane, Heathfield, East Sussex TN21 0XG, Wednesday 17th April 2024, 14.00PM - 20.00PM.

Crowborough Community Centre, Pine Grove, Crowborough, East Sussex TN6 1FE, Saturday 20th April 2024, 10.00AM - 16.00PM.

East Hoathly Village Hall, Church Marks Lane, East Hoathly, East Sussex BN8 6EQ, Monday 22nd April 2024, 14.00PM - 20.00PM.

Frant Memorial Hall, The Green, Frant, East Sussex TN3 9ED, Tuesday 23rd April 2024, 14.00PM - 20.00PM.