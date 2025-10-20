'The night-time economy is facing the perfect storm of challenges' - County Council to ask government to introduce lower business rates

West Sussex County Council is to ask the government to introduce lower business rates for hospitality and night-time businesses, in a bid to protect jobs and boost the economy across the county.

During a meeting of the full council on Friday (October 17), a motion was presented by Zack Ali (Con, Southgate & Gossops Green) on how to support the sector amidst rising costs.

He said: “The night-time economy is facing the perfect storm of challenges. High business rates, soaring energy costs, supply chain issues, increased national insurance contributions and a cost of living crisis that limits consumer spending have created a difficult environment.”

As well as calling for business rates to be ‘significantly reduced’, the motion asked the same for employers’ National Insurance contributions, a reduction in VAT, and for tips and service charges to be paid directly to employees without being subject to income tax.

Richard Burrett (Con, Pound Hill) shared some concerning figures from the owner of a rural pub about how things have changed since 2017.

As well as the rise in the minimum wage, over the last eight years the pub’s annual electricity bill has risen from £6,500 to £13,500, the water bill from £900 to £1,900, a keg of beer by £50 and the cost of food by around 50 per cent.

Mr Burrett said: “I’m told in 2017 the average profit per pint was probably around £1.35 – now it’s about 12p. That just shows the effect of the last few years, and particularly the effect of Covid.”

During the debate, councillors said the hospitality sector and night-time economy were vital to West Sussex, employing thousands of people, sustaining local supply chains and contributing significantly to the county’s cultural identity and economic growth.

A spokesman said: “Protecting the sector is critical not only to safeguarding jobs but also to keeping high streets vibrant, attracting visitors and ensuring our communities remain strong and connected.”

The issue of visitors was raised by Nigel Dennis (Lib Dem, Horsham Hurst), who added Brexit and the pandemic to the list of things which had caused problems for the night-time economy.

He told the meeting that West Sussex had seen a 20 per cent fall in visitor numbers since Brexit, adding: “We used to benefit from large numbers of Europeans coming across on the ferries or through the Channel Tunnel ‘doing’ Kent, Sussex and Hampshire – and that market is down badly.”

Mr Dennis said that, as well as addressing the other issues ‘we do need to take a hard look at how to make Britain – and West Sussex especially – welcoming and desirable again to European visitors’.