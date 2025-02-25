The Ukrainian flag raised by Horsham District Council in continued show of support
During a meeting of the full council on Monday (February 24), chairman Nigel Emery announced that he had met with 60 ‘glorious local Ukrainian residents’ at the Capitol theatre in what he described as ‘an extremely moving experience’.
Mr Emery said: “Talking to people who’ve lost everything really puts everything into perspective.”
The last official casualty figures from Ukraine were announced in December and stood at 43,000 soldiers and officers. Some analysts believe this figure to be an under-estimate.
December saw the council pass a resolution to look at means of showing more support, such as through town twinning opportunities.
Mr Emery said these ideas were now being taken forward by officers along with Sam Raby, cabinet member for housing, communities & well-being.
He added: “It’s more important than ever that we stand up to Russian imperialism and to those that would appease the actions in the Ukraine.”
