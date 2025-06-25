This is when West Sussex County Council hopes to receive news Zachary Merton Hospital's future

West Sussex County Council hopes to receive news about the future of Zachary Merton Hospital within the next fortnight.

In November 2023, the Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust announced that the hospital, in Rustington, would close temporarily after it found water leaks, damaged ceilings and issues with the heating system.

More than 18 months later, and all that has been shared is that bringing the hospital up to scratch will cost between £15m and £18m.

During a meeting of the health & adult social care scrutiny committee on Wednesday (June 25), questions were asked about the ongoing delay.

James Walsh (Lib Dem, Littlehampton East) said the situation was ‘causing increasing concern’ among local residents.

He said there were people who should have been receiving post-operative care in Zachary Merton but were being ‘farmed out further afield’, making it difficult for their families to visit them.

Dr Walsh added that the cost of refurbishments was ‘largely because of neglect over many years’, stating that, when he worked at the hospital, there was work that needed doing but was never tackled.

Committee chairman Alison Cooper said she had met with a representative from the Trust and the council was expecting a response within two weeks.