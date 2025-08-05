This is why a Horsham councillor has quit the Tory party

A Horsham district councillor has quit the Conservatives but will continue to serve as an Independent.

Alan Manton, who represents West Chiltington, Thakeham & Ashington, said it had not been an easy decision to step away from the Tories. But he felt that his former Party no longer ‘reflects or delivers on’ the values he stood for.

Mr Manton said: “Recent events have made it clear to me that our paths have diverged. I will continue to serve the residents of West Chiltington, Thakeham, Ashington & Wiston as an Independent councillor, focused on practical issues – from cleaner, greener, safer, smarter communities, planning pressures and the lack of a Local Plan to rural infrastructure and local services such as roads, public transport, doctors’ surgeries, schools, the high streets and our older residents.”

Mr Manton, of Storrington, who was elected in 2023, said he remained open to working with councillors from other Parties ‘where it benefits the community’ and would continue to work collaboratively across the council.

He assured residents that he would continue to attend meetings, speak on local issues, and work with councillors, officers and locals, adding: “If anything, I now have more flexibility to advocate without Party Whip and constraints.”

He said he had made no decisions about joining another Party, adding: “My focus remains on representing my wards and maintaining Independent, value-led representation.”