Three-day music festival in Sussex planned for September gets licence to sell alcohol and food

The organiser of a three-day festival planned for September has been granted a premises licence to sell food and alcohol and play music.

The Evrywhre Festival is scheduled to be held at Ashfolds, in Rusper, from September 1-3. The premises licence was granted by Horsham District Council’s licensing committee on Monday (June 19) having been deferred from a meeting in May so that more information could be provided about key issues such as noise, parking and safety.

The festival will be held at Ashfolds, in Rusper, with live and recorded music allowed from 4pm to midnight on Friday and Saturday, with a ‘silent disco’ of low-key music running until 2am, and from 9am to noon on Sunday.

The application from organiser Harry Slade sought permission to sell alcohol until midnight on Friday and Saturday with late-night refreshments available from 11pm on Friday to 2am on Saturday and from 11pm on Saturday to 2am on Sunday.

Evrywhre Festival map. Image: Harry Slade/Knight Training Limited

Mr Slade originally asked to serve alcohol until 2am but agreed to a midnight cut-off after concerns were raised by Sussex Police.

Information submitted to the committee said the open-air festival would only be held on 3.6 acres of land and would only be open to those aged 21 and over.