NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat

Three-day music festival in Sussex planned for September gets licence to sell alcohol and food

The organiser of a three-day festival planned for September has been granted a premises licence to sell food and alcohol and play music.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 19th Jun 2023, 14:45 BST

The Evrywhre Festival is scheduled to be held at Ashfolds, in Rusper, from September 1-3. The premises licence was granted by Horsham District Council’s licensing committee on Monday (June 19) having been deferred from a meeting in May so that more information could be provided about key issues such as noise, parking and safety.

The festival will be held at Ashfolds, in Rusper, with live and recorded music allowed from 4pm to midnight on Friday and Saturday, with a ‘silent disco’ of low-key music running until 2am, and from 9am to noon on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application from organiser Harry Slade sought permission to sell alcohol until midnight on Friday and Saturday with late-night refreshments available from 11pm on Friday to 2am on Saturday and from 11pm on Saturday to 2am on Sunday.

Most Popular
Evrywhre Festival map. Image: Harry Slade/Knight Training LimitedEvrywhre Festival map. Image: Harry Slade/Knight Training Limited
Evrywhre Festival map. Image: Harry Slade/Knight Training Limited

Mr Slade originally asked to serve alcohol until 2am but agreed to a midnight cut-off after concerns were raised by Sussex Police.

Information submitted to the committee said the open-air festival would only be held on 3.6 acres of land and would only be open to those aged 21 and over.

More than two acres would be used as a campsite for revellers.

Related topics:SussexHorsham District CouncilSussex Police