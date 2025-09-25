Town council progresses plans to acquire land in North Hailsham

Hailsham Town Council is moving forward with plans to acquire land adjacent to the James West Community Centre in north Hailsham, following discussions at the latest meeting of the Assets Management Committee on Wednesday 17th September.

At the meeting, the Committee considered a range of options regarding the future of the Welbury Meadows land - which has recently been agreed in principle to be purchased from developers Taylor Wimpey - and resolved to recommend to Full Council that the land be formally adopted. The recommendation is conditional on the successful transfer of the land and receipt of a commuted sum payment, as set out in the Section 106 agreement, within three months.

Once complete, Hailsham Town Council will launch a public consultation to gather views from local residents on how the space should be used. Councillors have already begun preliminary discussions on the potential future uses of the land and are committed to working closely with the community to determine the best outcome for local residents.

John Harrison, Town Clerk at Hailsham Town Council, said: "The acquisition of this land presents an exciting opportunity to enhance community facilities and green space provision in the north of Hailsham. The Town Council is committed to ensuring that residents have a strong voice in how the land is used, and the upcoming public consultation will be a key part of that process."

Town Council Offices (Inglenook, Market Street)

"We want to make sure any future development of this space reflects local needs and priorities—whether that's outdoor recreation, environmental enhancements, or additional community infrastructure. It's essential that this land becomes a valued and well-used asset for the people of Hailsham, particularly those living in the Welbury Meadows estate and nearby area."

Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee, added: "This is a significant step forward and shows the Town Council's commitment to securing valuable assets for the long-term benefit of the community. Once the land transfer is finalised, we will be in a strong position to work with residents and stakeholders to shape a space that truly meets local needs."

"We're very mindful of the importance of involving residents in decisions that affect their neighbourhoods. That's why we're placing a strong emphasis on public consultation—we want to hear a wide range of views and ideas. Whether it's green space, play areas, a new sports pitch, a community garden or something entirely different, we'll be exploring all options to ensure the land serves a meaningful purpose and enhances quality of life for local people."

Further details about the public consultation and opportunities for residents to have their say will be announced in due course.